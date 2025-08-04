ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the…Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the…

Bitcoin’s August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally?

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/04 15:27
Bitcoin
BTC$93,125.22-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.01427+1.49%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003321+82.57%

Bitcoin has slipped below $115,000 amid an August correction, but behind the surface, a quiet shift in macro conditions may be laying the groundwork for a sharp reversal.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is down 4% over the previous week, trading at $114,295. The pullback is a retracement of about 7% from its all-time high of $122,838 set on July 14. 10x Research points to a possible turning point that may be driven by less obvious macro shifts.

Labor market revisions may reshape Fed expectations

In its Aug. 4 report, 10x Research argues that Bitcoin’s recent price action aligns with typical August seasonality, but adds that something deeper is unfolding. Specifically, revised U.S. labor data points to a softer employment outlook than markets had priced in, potentially undermining the Fed’s “resilient economy” narrative.

This setup is very similar to Q3 of 2024, when the Fed unexpectedly lowered interest rates by 50 basis points in September in response to early indications of labor market weakness. Prior to that decision, markets had experienced a significant decline, but they later recovered after the policy change was confirmed.

Bitcoin may be preparing for a similar recovery if the Fed follows that pattern, one that is fueled more by a change in macro sentiment than by direct crypto catalysts.

According to 10x, the key variable to watch is not inflation or unemployment, but how the Fed interprets asset price corrections, particularly in equities, as signals of economic stress. That dynamic could again guide policy decisions ahead of the September FOMC meeting.

Bitcoin technical analysis

On the technical front, Bitcoin’s price remains under pressure, now sitting below the 20-day simple moving average of $117,239 and the upper Bollinger Band near $121,345. The Bollinger Bands have begun to narrow, indicating reduced volatility and a potential squeeze setup.

Bitcoin’s August correction continues, but could this stealth catalyst spark a rally? - 1

Relative strength index has cooled to 46.21, moving below its 14-day average of 55.37, which suggests neutral-to-bearish momentum. The near-term range is defined by $112,000 as support and $119,500 as resistance, with no clear breakout in either direction.

The price is consolidating just above the lower Bollinger Band at $113,134, a zone that could serve as a base if sentiment turns more positive. If the Fed confirms dovish policy in the coming weeks, this could serve as the macro catalyst needed to break above the $117K–$120K zone.

Until then, Bitcoin appears stuck in a sideways pattern, with downside risk still present but a rebound within reach if the narrative shifts.

Market Opportunity
Bitcoin Logo
Bitcoin Price(BTC)
$93,125.2
$93,125.2$93,125.2
-0.55%
USD
Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,125.20
$93,125.20$93,125.20

-0.55%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,271.60
$3,271.60$3,271.60

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3006
$2.3006$2.3006

-2.08%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.49
$140.49$140.49

-0.78%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14904
$0.14904$0.14904

-0.64%