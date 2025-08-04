YGG establishes Onchain Guild and allocates 50 million YGG to the ecological fund pool to explore revenue generation opportunities Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 15:48 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that Yield Guild Games (YGG), the world's largest decentralized gaming guild network, announced the establishment of a new Onchain Guild and allocated 50 million YGG tokens (worth approximately US$7.5 million) to the ecological fund pool to explore revenue generation strategies. YGG's Onchain Guild utilizes a decentralized structure, using only guild assets for exclusive transactions and not accepting third-party capital or providing investment services. This ecosystem capital pool is co-led by YGG Corporate Development Manager Serge-Raymond Nzabandora and Head of Corporate Development Andy Chou, both of whom have extensive experience in technology investment and capital markets.

