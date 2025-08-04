Rich Dad Poor Dad author: If Bitcoin falls below $90,000 due to the "August Curse," I will double my investment Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 16:47 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," said on social media that Bitcoin could fall below $90,000 due to the so-called "August Curse." He said he would double his Bitcoin holdings if the price drops. He emphasized that the problem with Bitcoin isn't Bitcoin itself, but rather the trillions of dollars in U.S. debt and the management of it by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury. Kiyosaki also mentioned his recent participation in several financial education events, where he learned about future trends from investment experts. He believes that Bitcoin's potential decline will make most investors richer.