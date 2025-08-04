CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw their first net outflow in 15 weeks, with $404 million in Bitcoin outflows during the week.

PANews reported on August 4th that a report released by CoinShares showed that digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $223 million over the past week, the first time in 15 weeks that the value has turned negative. Despite an inflow of $883 million at the beginning of the week, capital flows reversed later in the week due to hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and strong US economic data, with outflows exceeding $1 billion on Friday.

Bitcoin led the decline, with $404 million in outflows during the week, but its year-to-date (YTD) net inflows remained at $20 billion, reflecting its high sensitivity to monetary policy changes. Ethereum saw net inflows for 15 consecutive weeks, totaling $133 million. Other assets such as XRP ($31.2 million), Solana ($8.8 million), and SEI ($5.8 million) also performed well, while Aave and Sui saw smaller inflows of $1.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively.