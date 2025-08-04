PeckShield: CrediX was attacked due to the administrator account being compromised, resulting in a loss of approximately $4.5 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 18:35 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to PeckShield , CrediX_fi was breached today due to a hacker exploiting the administrator account 0xF321683831Be16eeD74dfA58b02a37483cEC662e, using the account's BRIDGE privilege to withdraw and lend assets from the pool, resulting in a loss of approximately $4.5 million. The attack also involved the minting of uncollateralized acUSDC ( Credix Market Sonic USDC ) tokens.