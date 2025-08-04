GameSquare increased its holdings by 2,717 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 15,630 ETH Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:11 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel, GameSquare purchased 2,717 Ethereum at a cost of US$10 million and now holds a total of 15,630 ETH, which is worth approximately US$55.58 million based on the current market value.

