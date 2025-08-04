MARA mined 703 BTC in July, bringing its total holdings to 50,639. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:16 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the latest progress on its Bitcoin production and mining operations as of July 2025. Data shows that the company mined 207 blocks in July, a 2% decrease from the previous month, and produced 703 Bitcoins, a 1% decrease from the previous month. As of July 31st, MARA's Bitcoin holdings reached a record high of 50,639, solidifying its position as the world's second-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder. The company also announced that it has increased its computing power by 3% and plans to launch a data center at a Texas wind farm in the second half of the year. Despite power curtailment at some sites in Ohio, MARA has achieved steady growth in overall production capacity by improving operational efficiency and optimizing its supply chain.

