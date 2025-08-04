Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 21:28 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that market news: The European Union will suspend its trade countermeasures against the United States for 6 months.

