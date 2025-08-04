Swiss government plans to continue talks with US Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:41 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that the Swiss government stated that it is prepared to continue talks with the United States after August 7th if necessary and is determined to present a more attractive proposal. No countermeasures are currently being considered. The Swiss government's trade surplus with the United States is not due to unfair trade practices, and it is committed to diversifying its trade relations. Last week, the White House announced it would impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods, and Trump's reciprocal tariffs have been delayed until August 7 .