Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:52 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired 21,021 BTC, Metaplanet purchased 463, and companies such as Convano, The Smarter Web, Sequans, and ANAP also increased their holdings. Listed companies' total holdings reached 709,420 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $81.2 billion, representing 3.56% of the circulating supply of Bitcoin.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92,943.67 $92,943.67 $92,943.67 -0.75% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now