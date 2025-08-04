Galaxy Digital transferred over 18,600 ETH to an unknown wallet Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 21:44 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Whale Alert, Galaxy Digital transferred 18,679 ETH to an unknown wallet , which is approximately US$67.1 million at the current price.

