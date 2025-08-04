WOOFi destroyed more than 2 million WOO Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 22:19 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that WOOFi's official Twitter account announced that the protocol has destroyed 2,000,674 WOO tokens, matching the amount repurchased last month through its automatic reinvestment mechanism. WOOFi stated that each destruction helps enhance the long-term value of WOO and the sustainability of the token economy.

