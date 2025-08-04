Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,680 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 500,000. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 21:54 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens, Sharplink Gaming recently purchased another 18,680 Ethereum, worth approximately US$66.63 million, and its strategic ETH reserves increased to 498,884, which is approximately US$1.8 billion based on the current market value.

Market Opportunity Ethereum Price (ETH) $3,267.31 -0.15% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Ethereum (ETH) Live Price Chart