In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$182 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on August 4th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $182 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $137 million in long positions and $45,008,700 in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $37,663,900, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $54,464,100.