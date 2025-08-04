Trump says he will significantly increase tariffs on India Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 23:03 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CCTV News, US President Trump posted on his social media that India not only purchased large quantities of Russian oil but also sold most of it on the open market for huge profits. Trump also stated that he would significantly increase the tariffs that India pays to the United States.

