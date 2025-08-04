A whale reduced its short position by 20,000 ETH 20 minutes ago and currently holds 30,000 ETH short positions. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 22:38 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that a "whale with a 75% win rate in four $ETH battles" reduced its short position of 50,000 ETH (approximately $ 170 million) by 20,000 ETH through a stop-loss order 20 minutes ago. The whale's ETH short position has gone from a profit of $ 12.25 million yesterday to a current loss of $ 840,000 . The whale currently holds a short position of 30,000 ETH , valued at approximately $ 110 million, with an opening price of $ 3,634 and a liquidation price of $ 3,701 .

