Plasma Foundation Joins Blockchain Association Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 23:21

PANews reported on August 4th that the Plasma Foundation has officially become a member of the Blockchain Association, a US blockchain industry lobbying organization. Plasma Foundation General Counsel Jacob Wittman stated in a statement that the association plays a key role in informing digital asset policy, and that the Plasma team will participate in subsequent industry dialogues alongside Dan Spuller, Summer Mersinger, and others.