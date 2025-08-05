Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 00:09 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Barry Silbert has returned to Grayscale, the crypto asset management company he founded , replacing Mark Shifke as chairman, to advance the company's SEC -filed IPO plans. Grayscale has also brought on four senior executives from traditional finance: Diana Zhang, a former Bridgewater executive , as COO; Ramona Boston, a former Apollo executive , as CMO ; Andrea Williams, a former Goldman Sachs executive , as CCO ; and Maxwell Rosenthal, a former Citadel executive, as CHRO . The company currently manages over $35 billion in assets and is considering adding independent directors.