Ant Group’s Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Key Takeaways: Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China. The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets. Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services. Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4. Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer. Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions. The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report. Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work. Support for Digital Art Creators A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans. Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group , best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification. Ant Group was excited to participate in WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, where we showcased our comprehensive advancements in AI technologies and products, including the AI healthcare manager AQ and a series of AI large models. As Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group, noted, “Ant Group is… pic.twitter.com/kMl6wqVrkf — Ant Group (@AntGroup) July 30, 2025 The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection. Topnod shows Ant Group’s ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain into consumer‑facing platforms, extending beyond payments into digital identity, data services, and now cultural content. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role could blockchain play in intellectual property enforcement through Topnod? Unique blockchain IDs provide verifiable ownership records, potentially reducing counterfeit risks and strengthening copyright protection for digital artists. Could Topnod’s model influence global digital art markets? If successful, the model could encourage other markets to adopt blockchain‑verified collectibles with micro‑pricing to expand participation. What challenges might the platform face? Adoption could depend on demand, user trust, regulatory approval, and whether low‑cost digital art translates into sustainable income for creators.Key Takeaways: Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China. The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets. Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services. Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4. Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer. Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions. The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report. Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work. Support for Digital Art Creators A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans. Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group , best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification. Ant Group was excited to participate in WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, where we showcased our comprehensive advancements in AI technologies and products, including the AI healthcare manager AQ and a series of AI large models. As Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group, noted, “Ant Group is… pic.twitter.com/kMl6wqVrkf — Ant Group (@AntGroup) July 30, 2025 The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection. Topnod shows Ant Group’s ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain into consumer‑facing platforms, extending beyond payments into digital identity, data services, and now cultural content. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role could blockchain play in intellectual property enforcement through Topnod? Unique blockchain IDs provide verifiable ownership records, potentially reducing counterfeit risks and strengthening copyright protection for digital artists. Could Topnod’s model influence global digital art markets? If successful, the model could encourage other markets to adopt blockchain‑verified collectibles with micro‑pricing to expand participation. What challenges might the platform face? Adoption could depend on demand, user trust, regulatory approval, and whether low‑cost digital art translates into sustainable income for creators.

Ant Group’s Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 02:50
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,00018-%1,09
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04367+%0,16
Movement
MOVE$0,0384+%0,39
ANTTIME
ANT$0,00026244-%0,26

Key Takeaways:

  • Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China.
  • The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets.
  • Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services.

Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4.

Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer.

Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model

Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions.

The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report.

Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work.

Support for Digital Art Creators

A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans.

Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement.

Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group, best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification.

The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection.

Topnod shows Ant Group’s ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain into consumer‑facing platforms, extending beyond payments into digital identity, data services, and now cultural content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What role could blockchain play in intellectual property enforcement through Topnod?

Unique blockchain IDs provide verifiable ownership records, potentially reducing counterfeit risks and strengthening copyright protection for digital artists.

Could Topnod’s model influence global digital art markets?

If successful, the model could encourage other markets to adopt blockchain‑verified collectibles with micro‑pricing to expand participation.

What challenges might the platform face?

Adoption could depend on demand, user trust, regulatory approval, and whether low‑cost digital art translates into sustainable income for creators.

Market Opportunity
Micro GPT Logo
Micro GPT Price(MICRO)
$0,00018
$0,00018$0,00018
+%1,12
USD
Micro GPT (MICRO) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93.012,16
$93.012,16$93.012,16

-%0,68

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3.269,11
$3.269,11$3.269,11

-%0,09

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2909
$2,2909$2,2909

-%2,49

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140,30
$140,30$140,30

-%0,91

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14874
$0,14874$0,14874

-%0,84