Ant Group’s Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

Key Takeaways: Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China. The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets. Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services. Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4. Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer. Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions. The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report. Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work. Support for Digital Art Creators A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans. Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group , best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification. Ant Group was excited to participate in WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, where we showcased our comprehensive advancements in AI technologies and products, including the AI healthcare manager AQ and a series of AI large models. As Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group, noted, “Ant Group is… pic.twitter.com/kMl6wqVrkf — Ant Group (@AntGroup) July 30, 2025 The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection. 