Nasdaq’s VERB Lines Up $558M to Load 5% of TON – Shares Rocket 193%

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is set to become the first publicly listed company to adopt Toncoin ($TON) as a core treasury asset, following the announcement of an upsized and oversubscribed private placement expected to generate $558 million in gross proceeds. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal involves the sale of approximately 58.7 million shares, including pre-funded warrants, priced at $9.51, matching VERB’s Nasdaq closing price on August 1. The transaction is expected to close on or around August 7, pending standard regulatory and procedural approvals. Verb Technology (Nasdaq: VERB) announced a $558M private placement to launch the first publicly listed Toncoin (TON) treasury strategy company, rebranding as TON Strategy Co. (TSC). Led by Kingsway Capital, the deal attracted 110+ institutional and crypto-native investors.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 4, 2025 As part of its strategic overhaul, the company plans to rebrand as TON Strategy Co. (TSC) and convert the bulk of the proceeds into Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. The move indicates a major shift into blockchain-native treasury management and is expected to position the firm among the largest institutional holders of Toncoin worldwide. TON Strategy Co. Bets on Toncoin’s Future as Telegram-Backed Ecosystem Gains Global Traction Unlike the Bitcoin-centric strategies seen in firms like MicroStrategy or Metaplanet, TSC’s model is Toncoin-focused, anchored in a growing ecosystem supported by integrations with the messaging platform Telegram and a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Telegram and the TON Foundation recently cemented TON’s role as the exclusive blockchain for the platform. TON now powers Telegram Ads and tokenized assets like usernames and NFTs, and it is the only network approved for Telegram’s mini-apps. Integrated directly into the messenger, TON Wallet launched this quarter for 87 million U.S. users, with Telegram boasting over one billion monthly active users worldwide. At press time, Toncoin ranks #33 by total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms, holding $155.56 million. Its stablecoin market cap stands at $782.13 million, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week. Additionally, the company stated that its Toncoin holdings will serve as both a store of value and a source of income, generating yield through staking mechanisms designed to be cash-flow-positive over time. At the close of the transaction, the company seeks to retain 77% of the capital raised in liquid assets, allowing it to acquire up to 5% of Toncoin’s current circulating market capitalization. About 36% of VERB’s share capital will be subject to a lock-up of six to twelve months. TSC Follows SOL Strategies’ Playbook with Toncoin Bet While TON Strategy Co. (TSC) prepares for its transition into a crypto treasury vehicle, it has affirmed that its core business operations will remain active and are expected to grow alongside its digital asset exposure. The strategy echoes a similar path recently taken by SOL Strategies, which became the first public company to adopt a phased acquisition model centered around Solana. In 2025, the firm raised $500 million via a convertible note to fund its SOL treasury and take part in validator operations. 📈 @solstrategies_ files for $1B financing flexibility to capitalize on Solana ecosystem growth through a preliminary base shelf prospectus. #Solana #SOL https://t.co/9JYsJMqfc9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 SOL Strategies , formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has evolved into one of the most ambitious institutional validators on the Solana network. The company has accumulated over 260,000 SOL, with roughly 60% staked through institutional validators, yielding between 6% and 8%. Public wallet activity indicates consistent accumulation and a preference for native staking methods, rather than third-party custodians. TSC’s move to anchor its treasury in Toncoin may indicate a broader institutional shift toward integrating emerging Layer-1 assets with real user bases, particularly those embedded within social platforms like Telegram. Despite the headline-making announcement, Toncoin ($TON) saw a mild setback, falling 3.3% on the day. The pullback comes amid broader market volatility and profit-taking following a recent rally. Still, investor enthusiasm around the treasury initiative appeared firmly intact, at least on the equity side. Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) soared 193.38% on August 4, trading at $27.40 by mid-morning.Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is set to become the first publicly listed company to adopt Toncoin ($TON) as a core treasury asset, following the announcement of an upsized and oversubscribed private placement expected to generate $558 million in gross proceeds. The PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal involves the sale of approximately 58.7 million shares, including pre-funded warrants, priced at $9.51, matching VERB’s Nasdaq closing price on August 1. The transaction is expected to close on or around August 7, pending standard regulatory and procedural approvals. Verb Technology (Nasdaq: VERB) announced a $558M private placement to launch the first publicly listed Toncoin (TON) treasury strategy company, rebranding as TON Strategy Co. (TSC). Led by Kingsway Capital, the deal attracted 110+ institutional and crypto-native investors.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 4, 2025 As part of its strategic overhaul, the company plans to rebrand as TON Strategy Co. (TSC) and convert the bulk of the proceeds into Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. The move indicates a major shift into blockchain-native treasury management and is expected to position the firm among the largest institutional holders of Toncoin worldwide. TON Strategy Co. Bets on Toncoin’s Future as Telegram-Backed Ecosystem Gains Global Traction Unlike the Bitcoin-centric strategies seen in firms like MicroStrategy or Metaplanet, TSC’s model is Toncoin-focused, anchored in a growing ecosystem supported by integrations with the messaging platform Telegram and a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Telegram and the TON Foundation recently cemented TON’s role as the exclusive blockchain for the platform. TON now powers Telegram Ads and tokenized assets like usernames and NFTs, and it is the only network approved for Telegram’s mini-apps. Integrated directly into the messenger, TON Wallet launched this quarter for 87 million U.S. users, with Telegram boasting over one billion monthly active users worldwide. At press time, Toncoin ranks #33 by total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms, holding $155.56 million. Its stablecoin market cap stands at $782.13 million, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week. Additionally, the company stated that its Toncoin holdings will serve as both a store of value and a source of income, generating yield through staking mechanisms designed to be cash-flow-positive over time. At the close of the transaction, the company seeks to retain 77% of the capital raised in liquid assets, allowing it to acquire up to 5% of Toncoin’s current circulating market capitalization. About 36% of VERB’s share capital will be subject to a lock-up of six to twelve months. TSC Follows SOL Strategies’ Playbook with Toncoin Bet While TON Strategy Co. (TSC) prepares for its transition into a crypto treasury vehicle, it has affirmed that its core business operations will remain active and are expected to grow alongside its digital asset exposure. The strategy echoes a similar path recently taken by SOL Strategies, which became the first public company to adopt a phased acquisition model centered around Solana. In 2025, the firm raised $500 million via a convertible note to fund its SOL treasury and take part in validator operations. 📈 @solstrategies_ files for $1B financing flexibility to capitalize on Solana ecosystem growth through a preliminary base shelf prospectus. #Solana #SOL https://t.co/9JYsJMqfc9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 SOL Strategies , formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has evolved into one of the most ambitious institutional validators on the Solana network. The company has accumulated over 260,000 SOL, with roughly 60% staked through institutional validators, yielding between 6% and 8%. Public wallet activity indicates consistent accumulation and a preference for native staking methods, rather than third-party custodians. TSC’s move to anchor its treasury in Toncoin may indicate a broader institutional shift toward integrating emerging Layer-1 assets with real user bases, particularly those embedded within social platforms like Telegram. Despite the headline-making announcement, Toncoin ($TON) saw a mild setback, falling 3.3% on the day. The pullback comes amid broader market volatility and profit-taking following a recent rally. Still, investor enthusiasm around the treasury initiative appeared firmly intact, at least on the equity side. Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) soared 193.38% on August 4, trading at $27.40 by mid-morning.

Nasdaq’s VERB Lines Up $558M to Load 5% of TON – Shares Rocket 193%

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 04:13
Threshold
T$0.009339-0.05%
SIX
SIX$0.01214+0.24%
Solana
SOL$140.34+2.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.0787-1.11%
TONCOIN
TON$1.886-0.47%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is set to become the first publicly listed company to adopt Toncoin ($TON) as a core treasury asset, following the announcement of an upsized and oversubscribed private placement expected to generate $558 million in gross proceeds.

The PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal involves the sale of approximately 58.7 million shares, including pre-funded warrants, priced at $9.51, matching VERB’s Nasdaq closing price on August 1. The transaction is expected to close on or around August 7, pending standard regulatory and procedural approvals.

As part of its strategic overhaul, the company plans to rebrand as TON Strategy Co. (TSC) and convert the bulk of the proceeds into Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network.

The move indicates a major shift into blockchain-native treasury management and is expected to position the firm among the largest institutional holders of Toncoin worldwide.

TON Strategy Co. Bets on Toncoin’s Future as Telegram-Backed Ecosystem Gains Global Traction

Unlike the Bitcoin-centric strategies seen in firms like MicroStrategy or Metaplanet, TSC’s model is Toncoin-focused, anchored in a growing ecosystem supported by integrations with the messaging platform Telegram and a rising decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Telegram and the TON Foundation recently cemented TON’s role as the exclusive blockchain for the platform. TON now powers Telegram Ads and tokenized assets like usernames and NFTs, and it is the only network approved for Telegram’s mini-apps.

Integrated directly into the messenger, TON Wallet launched this quarter for 87 million U.S. users, with Telegram boasting over one billion monthly active users worldwide.

At press time, Toncoin ranks #33 by total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms, holding $155.56 million. Its stablecoin market cap stands at $782.13 million, reflecting a 17% gain over the past week.

Additionally, the company stated that its Toncoin holdings will serve as both a store of value and a source of income, generating yield through staking mechanisms designed to be cash-flow-positive over time.

At the close of the transaction, the company seeks to retain 77% of the capital raised in liquid assets, allowing it to acquire up to 5% of Toncoin’s current circulating market capitalization. About 36% of VERB’s share capital will be subject to a lock-up of six to twelve months.

TSC Follows SOL Strategies’ Playbook with Toncoin Bet

While TON Strategy Co. (TSC) prepares for its transition into a crypto treasury vehicle, it has affirmed that its core business operations will remain active and are expected to grow alongside its digital asset exposure.

The strategy echoes a similar path recently taken by SOL Strategies, which became the first public company to adopt a phased acquisition model centered around Solana. In 2025, the firm raised $500 million via a convertible note to fund its SOL treasury and take part in validator operations.

SOL Strategies, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has evolved into one of the most ambitious institutional validators on the Solana network. The company has accumulated over 260,000 SOL, with roughly 60% staked through institutional validators, yielding between 6% and 8%.

Public wallet activity indicates consistent accumulation and a preference for native staking methods, rather than third-party custodians.

TSC’s move to anchor its treasury in Toncoin may indicate a broader institutional shift toward integrating emerging Layer-1 assets with real user bases, particularly those embedded within social platforms like Telegram.

Despite the headline-making announcement, Toncoin ($TON) saw a mild setback, falling 3.3% on the day. The pullback comes amid broader market volatility and profit-taking following a recent rally.

Still, investor enthusiasm around the treasury initiative appeared firmly intact, at least on the equity side. Shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) soared 193.38% on August 4, trading at $27.40 by mid-morning.

Market Opportunity
Threshold Logo
Threshold Price(T)
$0.009339
$0.009339$0.009339
-2.25%
USD
Threshold (T) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,012.19
$93,012.19$93,012.19

-0.68%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,269.13
$3,269.13$3,269.13

-0.09%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2927
$2.2927$2.2927

-2.41%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.31
$140.31$140.31

-0.91%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14874
$0.14874$0.14874

-0.84%