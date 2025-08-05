Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 07:24 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom stated, "Solsniper is built for precision and speed, helping traders monitor tokens, track wallets, and react instantly. Phantom is becoming more than just a wallet... As we expand our product line and accelerate our pace of development, we anticipate further strategic acquisitions. The Solsniper web platform will continue to operate as a standalone service, with additional features and improvements expected in the coming months."

