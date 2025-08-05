Coinbase Adds Mamo (MAMO) to its Listing Roadmap Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 07:01 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of Mamo (MAMO) to its listing roadmap. Trading launch is contingent on market maker support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Once these conditions are met, a separate announcement will be made.

