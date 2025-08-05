Two new wallets increased their holdings by 15,000 ETH and 9,968 ETH respectively 3 hours ago. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 07:46 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets continued to increase their ETH holdings three hours ago: Wallet "0x86F" received another 15,000 ETH (worth $55.91 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total of 39,294 ETH (total value of $146 million).

Wallet "0x55C" received 9,968 ETH (worth $37.12 million) from Galaxy Digital.

