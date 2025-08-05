Wall Street Journal: White House prepares executive order to punish banks that discriminate against crypto companies Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 08:11 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is preparing to increase pressure on large banks. In response to accusations of discrimination against conservatives and cryptocurrency companies, the White House plans to issue an executive order threatening fines to lenders that terminate customer services for political reasons. The draft executive order seen by the media directs bank regulators to investigate whether any financial institutions may have violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws, or consumer financial protection laws.

