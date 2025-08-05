The "Whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased its margin in the early morning and reopened its ETH short position back to 27,000. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 08:26 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased his margin by 3.32 million USDC in the early morning, reopening his ETH short position back to 27,000 (US$100 million). After reducing his ETH short position last night, he had 30,000 remaining. However, as ETH rebounded to $3,700, his position was liquidated at 1:00 AM. He subsequently added $3.32 million in margin, bringing his short position back to 27,000 ETH. His ETH short position went from a profit of $12.25 million to a current loss of $2.32 million. His current position is: 25x short 27,000 ETH, worth $100 million, opening price $3,637, liquidation price $3,828.

Market Opportunity Ethereum Price (ETH) $3.271,37 $3.271,37 $3.271,37 -0,02% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Ethereum (ETH) Live Price Chart Buy ETH Now