Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 07:51

PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs, including Otherdeeds, Mega Kodas, and Weapon Kodas, to continue expanding his collection. Weitsman said he is making a long-term investment in "Otherside" and promised to "make a series of acquisitions on the open market this year." Weitsman said he hopes his purchase will support Yuga Labs in advancing its metaverse project "Otherside." He wrote: "I have recently seen Yuga Labs refocus and prioritize the development of Otherside. This project is of great significance to the entire field, and I will do my best to help it succeed and benefit everyone."

