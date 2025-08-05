Scam Sniffer: Beware of bulk transfer phishing attacks targeting EIP-7702 upgrade addresses Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 08:42 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Scam Sniffer issued a warning that an address upgraded with EIP-7702 lost $66,000 to a batch transfer phishing attack disguised as a Uniswap swap transaction. Multiple similar cases targeting EIP-7702 addresses have been discovered. This time, the attacker used batch transfers (rather than the previous batch authorization method) and routed them through Uniswap's Universal Router to appear legitimate. Please remain vigilant.

