JD Coin Chain: Preparing for the application of a stablecoin license

Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 09:37

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, JD.com CoinChain Technology said that it has noticed the false reports and rumors in the market. The company responded to this and is preparing to apply for a stablecoin license. The relevant information is subject to the information published on the official website of CoinChain Technology.

