Aave DAO has repurchased 70,000 AAVE tokens since April, spending $15.7 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 09:57 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to TokenLogic monitoring, Aave DAO has repurchased a total of 70,000 AAVE tokens since the buyback program launched on April 9th, spending $15.7 million at an average price of $223.33 per token. Based on today's price of $261 per token, these repurchased tokens are currently worth $18.3 million, representing a $2.6 million profit. The buyback is ongoing, with approximately $1 million invested weekly.

Market Opportunity DAO Maker Price (DAO) $0.05521 $0.05521 $0.05521 -1.30% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD DAO Maker (DAO) Live Price Chart Buy DAO Now