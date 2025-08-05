DEX GTE plans to become independent from MegaETH and launch its mainnet, having raised over $25 million in funding. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 10:38 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that decentralized trading platform GTE has officially announced its independence from MegaETH and plans to launch its mainnet, aiming to achieve fully tokenized price discovery in global capital markets. Previously, the platform was built on the EVM-compatible MegaETH blockchain. GTE also disclosed that it has raised over $25 million in funding to date, with investors including Paradigm, IMC, Wintermute, and Auros, among other top market makers. Its team members hail from renowned institutions such as Citadel, Nasdaq, Google, and Jump. The GTE testnet has attracted over one million users in the past three to four months.