Three hours ago, an address swapped 1562.7 ETH for 49.39 WBTC.

PANews reported on August 5th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the ETH/BTC exchange rate has rebounded to 0.032, prompting some addresses to begin betting on BTC's price to catch up. Three hours ago, address 0xd47...0562e swapped 1,562.7 ETH for 49.39 WBTC (approximately $5.81 million). At the time of the swap, ETH was trading at $3,721 and BTC at $114,627.

