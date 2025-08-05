A trader traded TROLL for $22,800 and achieved a 109-fold return, with a floating profit of nearly $2.48 million.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader achieved a 109-fold profit in just 3.5 months, increasing from US$22,800 to US$2.48 million.
Three months ago, the trader spent $22,800 to buy 27.86 million TROLLs, then sold 1.28 million (making a profit of $16,200), and currently still holds 26.57 million TROLLs (worth $2.48 million).
With TROLL's recent surge, its holdings have gained more than 100 times, with a floating profit of nearly US$2.48 million.
