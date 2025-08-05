PANews' July 2025 columnist influence and column article popularity rankings released

PANews' TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for July 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "Double List") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive assessment of the publication status of all columnists and the popularity of all column articles on the PANews platform in July to produce the Double List.

Top 5 Most Influential Columnists

We conducted a comprehensive assessment based on the frequency of publication, quality of publication, and readership to create the top 5 influential columnists for July. As shown in the figure above, the five columnists on the list are:

No.1 Chain View

No.2 Biteye

Lianshangguan is a self-media brand focusing on blockchain data, security insights, and hot topics. During July, the columnist frequently published content, which generally received considerable attention. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

Block Unicorn aims to provide high-quality content for the Web3 industry. During July, they captured many market trends and produced content related to stablecoins, ETFs, tokenized stocks, and more. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No. 3 Cobo

No.4 Agintender

Cobo is a leading global provider of digital asset custody solutions, founded by renowned cryptocurrency custodian Shenyu. In July, this author ranked third on the author list solely for his work on Hong Kong tokenization. Click here to visit his homepage.

The Agintender account, created by Danny, primarily posts observations on the crypto market, excelling at interpreting them from a mathematical perspective . In July, Danny published a series of articles on the contract algorithm Sickle, deciphering the algorithms and risks behind contracts. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No.5 BlockSec

BlockSec is a Web3 security company specializing in security incident analysis reports and the crypto crime industry . In July, the author published two articles: one analyzing the GMX security incident and the other on the USDT blacklist. Both received significant readership. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

Column article popularity ranking TOP10

Based on a comprehensive evaluation of content quality and article readership , we compiled the TOP 10 column articles popularity rankings for July. As shown in the figure above, the 10 column articles on the list are:

No.1 " Interpreting the current hot new AI projects from the three major trends of technology, scenarios and capital " by Chain View

In the past month, this track has shown three major trends: technological pragmatism, scenario segmentation, and capital emphasis on cash flow. Let's take a look at the highlights and challenges of popular projects.

No.2: “ With the US leading the way, how can Hong Kong win the global tokenization race? ” by Cobo

Can Hong Kong attract Southeast Asian savers to invest in truly profitable stablecoin products? Can it connect Chinese industrial assets to global capital through compliant digital packaging? Can it incubate a new generation of RWA products that are not only legal and compliant but also have real market demand?

No.3 " A Preliminary Study on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing with Digital Stablecoins: Tracking the USDT Blacklist on the Chain " by BlockSec

Stablecoins are not only used for money laundering, but also frequently appear in the financing processes of terrorist organizations.

No.4 " How to correctly participate in InfoFi and say goodbye to ineffective "mouth talk"? " by Biteye

The road to "mouth-smoothing" is long and challenging, and your mentality is crucial.

No.5 " The Collapse of the Xinkangjia DGCX Scam: Where Did the 13 Billion Yuan Go? " by SlowMist Technology

On-chain behavior indicates that the project may have built a complex multi-level funding structure, with funds flowing in from a centralized entrance and then flowing out after multiple transfers. It initially possesses the common on-chain operation characteristics of a Ponzi scheme.

No.6 " From Bitcoin to Ethereum: Decoding the "Steady Wealth Rules" of Crypto Millions" by Block Unicorn

How do the rich consistently and steadily get richer in cryptocurrency without relying on gambling-style meme coins?

No.7 " Crypto Market Weekly Watch (July 7-13): Significant Progress in the Reciprocal Tariff War, Strong Buying and Selling, BTC Consolidates and Gains " by EMC Labs

Excluding the expectation of interest rate cuts, the factor that has the greatest impact on the market - the reciprocal tariff war - also made further progress this week. Japan and the European Union both signed a 15% tariff increase, which was generally in line with market expectations, and US stocks responded with an increase.

No.8 Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with? by Vitalik Buterin

Open source, open standards, decentralization and security, etc.

No.9 " Boom or Bubble? Dissecting the "Real Adoption" Dilemma Under the Ethena Capital Flywheel " by Zuoye Waiboshan

8% DAI, 12% sUSDe

No.10 BNB Empowers a New Paradigm: DEX’s Liquidity Self-Rescue from the Perspective of Bonding Curve Game Theory by Zuoye Waiboshan

Bonding Curve does not solve the problem of liquidity creation, but artificially increases the number of candidates to collide with the most likely Meme token.

at last

Congratulations to the five columnists and ten authors of the featured articles mentioned above. Thank you to all columnists! Your support makes PANews even more exciting. In the first month of the second half of 2025, we received positive policy news: three major crypto bills passed the US House of Representatives. Driven by these multiple factors, BTC surpassed $120,000, setting a new all-time high. Ethereum, driven by crypto reserve companies, rebounded strongly. The second half of the bull market appears to have arrived. We hope you'll join us in documenting the next chapter:

If you have deep insights into the market, industry, and crypto space , and are skilled at writing about hot topics, emerging projects, in-depth research, and industry observations , please don't hesitate to contact us. PANews will feature high-quality content on our homepage, pin it to the top, promote it in our app, place it on banners, and share it on social media . Outstanding authors will also be featured on our homepage .