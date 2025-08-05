Listed company Capital B increased its holdings by 62 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,075. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 14:03 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced that it had increased its holdings by 62 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 2,075 bitcoins.

Market Opportunity B Price (B) $0.22643 $0.22643 $0.22643 -0.29% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD B (B) Live Price Chart Buy B Now