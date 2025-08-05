South Korean Crypto Exchange Bitsonic CEO Faces Second Jail Term Over Fraud

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The CEO of South Korean crypto exchange Bitsonic has been sentenced to a second jail term for another fraud charge. CEO Shin Jin-wook already faces a 7-year sentence in prison for stealing 10 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of customer deposits. South Korean media outlet Digital Asset reported that a Daegu District Court judge sentenced Shin for his alleged involvement in Bitsonic Coin (BSC) fraud. CEO Admits to Bitsonic Coin Fraud The CEO defrauded customers for a total of 160 million won ($115K) “by inflating BSC trading volume and market price after inducing transactions through false announcements,” the verdict noted. Shin used false KRW points obtained via buybacks to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from members. He later converted the digital assets into cash and invested in firms unrelated to the exchange, it added. Additionally, he falsified the lockup period, only to discover that neither the investment nor interest could be returned to investors. “Although Mr. Shin was unable to reach an agreement with the victims, he admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on it,” said Judge Seong Gi-jun. “The sentencing conditions, including the motive and circumstances of the crime, were taken into consideration when determining the sentence.” Here’s How Bitsonic Chiefs Landed in “Lenient” Sentences In February 2024, Shin and Bitsonic’s chief technology officer, surnamed Bae, were sentenced to a combined 8 years in prison for manipulating crypto prices and hugely profiting from them. Per a Seoul District Court, Shin had “reached an agreement with two of the victims who suffered the largest amount of damages,” at the time. Further, neither CEO Shin nor Bae had a history of committing similar types of crime, the Judge noted. This led the Judge to sentence both Bitsonic chiefs to a “lenient” sentence. Besides, under South Korean law, defendants can appeal guilty verdicts and sentences at the High Court and the Supreme Court.The CEO of South Korean crypto exchange Bitsonic has been sentenced to a second jail term for another fraud charge. CEO Shin Jin-wook already faces a 7-year sentence in prison for stealing 10 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of customer deposits. South Korean media outlet Digital Asset reported that a Daegu District Court judge sentenced Shin for his alleged involvement in Bitsonic Coin (BSC) fraud. CEO Admits to Bitsonic Coin Fraud The CEO defrauded customers for a total of 160 million won ($115K) “by inflating BSC trading volume and market price after inducing transactions through false announcements,” the verdict noted. Shin used false KRW points obtained via buybacks to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from members. He later converted the digital assets into cash and invested in firms unrelated to the exchange, it added. Additionally, he falsified the lockup period, only to discover that neither the investment nor interest could be returned to investors. “Although Mr. Shin was unable to reach an agreement with the victims, he admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on it,” said Judge Seong Gi-jun. “The sentencing conditions, including the motive and circumstances of the crime, were taken into consideration when determining the sentence.” Here’s How Bitsonic Chiefs Landed in “Lenient” Sentences In February 2024, Shin and Bitsonic’s chief technology officer, surnamed Bae, were sentenced to a combined 8 years in prison for manipulating crypto prices and hugely profiting from them. Per a Seoul District Court, Shin had “reached an agreement with two of the victims who suffered the largest amount of damages,” at the time. Further, neither CEO Shin nor Bae had a history of committing similar types of crime, the Judge noted. This led the Judge to sentence both Bitsonic chiefs to a “lenient” sentence. Besides, under South Korean law, defendants can appeal guilty verdicts and sentences at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

South Korean Crypto Exchange Bitsonic CEO Faces Second Jail Term Over Fraud

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 13:56
Octavia
VIA$0.0177-15.31%

The CEO of South Korean crypto exchange Bitsonic has been sentenced to a second jail term for another fraud charge. CEO Shin Jin-wook already faces a 7-year sentence in prison for stealing 10 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of customer deposits.

South Korean media outlet Digital Asset reported that a Daegu District Court judge sentenced Shin for his alleged involvement in Bitsonic Coin (BSC) fraud.

CEO Admits to Bitsonic Coin Fraud

The CEO defrauded customers for a total of 160 million won ($115K) “by inflating BSC trading volume and market price after inducing transactions through false announcements,” the verdict noted.

Shin used false KRW points obtained via buybacks to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from members. He later converted the digital assets into cash and invested in firms unrelated to the exchange, it added. Additionally, he falsified the lockup period, only to discover that neither the investment nor interest could be returned to investors.

“Although Mr. Shin was unable to reach an agreement with the victims, he admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on it,” said Judge Seong Gi-jun. “The sentencing conditions, including the motive and circumstances of the crime, were taken into consideration when determining the sentence.”

Here’s How Bitsonic Chiefs Landed in “Lenient” Sentences

In February 2024, Shin and Bitsonic’s chief technology officer, surnamed Bae, were sentenced to a combined 8 years in prison for manipulating crypto prices and hugely profiting from them.

Per a Seoul District Court, Shin had “reached an agreement with two of the victims who suffered the largest amount of damages,” at the time.

Further, neither CEO Shin nor Bae had a history of committing similar types of crime, the Judge noted. This led the Judge to sentence both Bitsonic chiefs to a “lenient” sentence.

Besides, under South Korean law, defendants can appeal guilty verdicts and sentences at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Market Opportunity
Octavia Logo
Octavia Price(VIA)
$0.0177
$0.0177$0.0177
-11.05%
USD
Octavia (VIA) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,758.01
$92,758.01$92,758.01

-0.95%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,260.29
$3,260.29$3,260.29

-0.36%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2846
$2.2846$2.2846

-2.76%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.87
$139.87$139.87

-1.22%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14825
$0.14825$0.14825

-1.16%