Basescan shows that the Base network has not produced a block for nearly half an hour Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 14:35 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network has not produced a block for nearly half an hour, and the latest block height is 33792346.

Market Opportunity Notcoin Price (NOT) $0.0006273 $0.0006273 $0.0006273 -0.75% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Notcoin (NOT) Live Price Chart Buy NOT Now