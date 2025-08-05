Chainlink Launches Real-Time US Stock and ETF Data Streams to Boost the Tokenized RWA Market Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 15:20 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Chainlink officially launched real-time Data Streams, providing sub-second latency price data for US stocks and ETFs, including major assets such as SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA. This data, now available across 37 blockchain networks, supports the construction of innovative financial products such as tokenized stock trading platforms, perpetual swaps, and synthetic ETFs. Leading DeFi protocols such as GMX and Kamino Finance have already begun integrating this technology to develop lending, structured products, and yield strategies based on US stocks. In the future, Chainlink plans to expand asset class support to include commodities, OTC, and forex, increase stock coverage, and launch a developer SDK and more granular contextual data.

