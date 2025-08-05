The Base network is suspected to have resumed block production Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 14:44 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network is suspected to have resumed block production. As of the time of posting, the latest block height was 33793407 42 seconds ago.

Market Opportunity Blockstreet Price (BLOCK) $0.020384 $0.020384 $0.020384 +22.12% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Blockstreet (BLOCK) Live Price Chart Buy BLOCK Now