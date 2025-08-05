ExchangeDEX+
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Will Consider a Bill on Legalization of the Crypto Market in August

Author: IncryptedSource: Incrypted
2025/08/05 15:43
  • In August, the Verkhovna Rada will consider a document on the legalization of the cryptocurrency industry in Ukraine.
  • Owners of digital assets will be offered an opportunity to “come out of the shadow” by paying a 10% tax.
  • The bill has been coordinated with international experts and, according to Getmantsev, takes into account the balance of interests.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold in August 2025 the first reading of the bill on regulation of the cryptocurrency market. This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Daniil Getmantsev, emphasizing that the project has already been included in the agenda.

According to him, the goal of the initiative is not just to streamline the sphere of digital assets, but to provide legal protection to cryptocurrency owners, exchanges, and companies operating in this sector. Getmantsev noted that the crypto market in Ukraine has already been formed, has a large scale and cannot be ignored.

One of the key provisions of the document, according to the head of the Committee, will be the possibility to legalize previously acquired digital assets. To do this, citizens will be offered to declare cryptocurrency and pay a lump sum of 5% personal income tax and 5% military levy. After that, the assets will be considered legally acquired.

The official added that the 10% tax was agreed upon during long consultations. We are talking not only about Ukrainian state bodies, but also about international experts, including representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the deputy, this is a compromise option that suits most market participants.

At the same time, the official admitted that those who do not want to “come out of the shadows” will retain the right to remain in the illegal field. However, he warned that sooner or later the connection between the owner and the cryptocurrency wallet will become obvious, and all previous transactions will become known along with the tax consequences.

According to Getmantsev, Ukraine is obliged to implement European standards in the sphere of control over the origin of funds. Especially in the context of preparations for EU accession. He stressed that without legalization of crypto-assets in the future, it will be difficult for citizens to explain the origin of funds when buying expensive things or assets.

Earlier, Getmantsev said that one of the main constraints on the consideration of the document remains the question of who exactly should become the regulator of the market. The discussion is going on between three structures: the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the NCSM and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall, we wrote that in Ukraine registered a bill on the creation of a crypto reserve.

