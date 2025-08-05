The total market value of Mantle's stablecoin ecosystem rose by 22.85% on the 7th to US$653.51 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 15:56 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring showed a significant increase in capital inflows into Mantle over the past seven days, with the total market capitalization of its stablecoin rising 22.85% to $653.51 million. Furthermore, Mantle has been added to the strategic ETH reserve, contributing 101,867 ETH (approximately $388 million). Meanwhile, the price of the Mantle token (MNT) rose nearly 25% today.

