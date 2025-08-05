Glassnode: BTC is gradually being filled by callbacks in the range of $109,000 to $116,000, and there is less selling in the range of $118,000 to $120,000 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 15:48 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Glassnode monitoring, the gap in the Bitcoin price range of US$109,000 to US$116,000 was gradually filled by market corrections, forming a step-by-step trend, indicating that investor participation has been relatively stable over the past month. Meanwhile, the distribution in the $118,000 to $120,000 range remains relatively limited, suggesting that holders in this range tend to continue holding onto their coins.

