Swiss crypto bank AMINA launches SUI token trading and custody services, plans to provide SUI staking services

PANews reported on August 5 that Swiss crypto bank AMINA Bank became the world's first regulated bank to provide SUI token trading and custody services.

SUI is the native asset of the Sui blockchain, designed to replace traditional Web2 infrastructure, supporting enterprise-grade low-latency applications and efficient transaction processing. AMINA plans to offer SUI staking services in the future and has already opened up unlimited trading volume for clients, along with built-in governance tools to support compliance and audit processes.

Earlier news reported that Swiss Bank AMINA supports the custody and trading of Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD .