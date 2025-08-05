Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before Recovery

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Coinbase’s Base network experienced a 19-minute block production halt on August 5, with the latest block remaining at height 33,792,704 before resuming normal operations. The Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain reported the issue at 6:15 UTC and confirmed resolution by 6:44 UTC according to its official status page , marking the network’s first significant outage. Source: Base Status Page Network Recovers as Token Creation Surge Tests Infrastructure Limits Base mainnet experienced delays in deposits, withdrawals, block production, and Flashblocks functionality during the disruption. The network identified and fixed the underlying issue within 30 minutes while continuing to monitor for additional problems, though officials did not disclose the specific cause of the halt. The outage might have occurred as Base experiences unprecedented growth in token creation, recently overtaking Solana in daily launches with over 54,000 new tokens on July 27. Source: TheBlock The surge stems from the integration of social platforms Zora and Farcaster into the rebranded Base App, which automatically mints creator coins from social posts. Base’s rapid expansion includes 1.6 million tokens launched and nearly 3 million traders participating since the app relaunch, generating approximately $470 million in trading volume. The network’s institutional adoption accelerated with JPMorgan’s JPMD digital deposit token launch and Shopify’s USDC payment integration across 34 countries. Creator Economy Boom Drives Network Activity to Record Levels Base’s transformation into a comprehensive SocialFi platform through the July rebranding of Coinbase Wallet has fundamentally altered its usage patterns. The integration of Zora’s smart contracts enables automatic ERC-20 token minting from every social post, creating tradable creator coins with instant liquidity. Daily token launches skyrocketed from 6,649 on July 1 to approximately 50,000 by month-end, establishing Base as the leading network for token creation. Source: Dune Analytics The flagship ZORA token achieved a $200 million market cap, up 185% from April’s $70 million valuation. Notable creator coins achieved substantial valuations, including Zeebu at over $485 million market cap, Wormhole at over $355 million, and Yield Guild Games at over $80 million with over $12 million daily volume. The ecosystem’s rapid growth prompted Base creator Jesse Pollak to call for crypto funds to take “$5 million or more” positions in creator coin indexes. who is going to be the first fund to take a scaled (e.g. $5m+) long hold position in an index of onchain creators? seems like a relatively no-brainer opportunity to win as the onchain creator economy grows. — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) August 3, 2025 The Base App combines social networking powered by Farcaster, USDC payments, on-chain identity management, and dApp discovery in a single interface. Users can earn up to 4.1% APY holding USDC while accessing hundreds of mini-apps for gaming, yield farming, and prediction markets. Notably, Base Chain’s recent Flashblocks upgrade reduced effective block times from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making transactions 10 times faster. The network also processes international transactions under $0.01 with 200-millisecond settlement times. Security Challenges Mount Despite Institutional Backing Base faced significant security incidents alongside its growth trajectory, including the $2.5 million Arcadia Finance hack on July 15 . Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Rebalancer contract’s swapData parameters to drain user vaults of USDC, USDS, and other tokens before bridging funds to the Ethereum mainnet. The Arcadia breach marked the platform’s second major security incident following a $455,000 hack in October 2023. Both attacks exploited insufficient input validation and reentrancy protection in smart contract code, with PeckShield previously warning about persistent vulnerabilities. Coinbase launched a $5 million bug bounty program through Cantina , targeting Base network smart contracts and on-chain products. 🤑 @coinbase drops massive $5M bug bounty on Cantina for @base security as @jpmorgan launches $JPMD token and @Shopify integrates USDC payments across 34 countries. #Coinbase #Base https://t.co/R6cdJAI1RQ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 The initiative covers critical components, including Verified Pools, Fault-Proof Audits, and WebAuthn modules, representing one of the largest Web3 security programs. The exchange simultaneously dealt with a data breach affecting nearly 70,000 users through bribed overseas support staff, resulting in a $20 million ransom demand that Coinbase refused to pay. The company terminated over 200 TaskUs employees and established enhanced insider-threat detection systems. Base’s network halt joins a pattern of blockchain outages in 2024, including Sui’s hour-long crash , TON’s six-hour disruption amid DOGS token demand, Avalanche’s two-hour block production failure , and Solana’s repeated five-hour outages . It is evident that this incident isn’t new of its kind, and it shows the infrastructure challenges faced by blockchain networks as they scale to accommodate mainstream adoption.Coinbase’s Base network experienced a 19-minute block production halt on August 5, with the latest block remaining at height 33,792,704 before resuming normal operations. The Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain reported the issue at 6:15 UTC and confirmed resolution by 6:44 UTC according to its official status page , marking the network’s first significant outage. Source: Base Status Page Network Recovers as Token Creation Surge Tests Infrastructure Limits Base mainnet experienced delays in deposits, withdrawals, block production, and Flashblocks functionality during the disruption. The network identified and fixed the underlying issue within 30 minutes while continuing to monitor for additional problems, though officials did not disclose the specific cause of the halt. The outage might have occurred as Base experiences unprecedented growth in token creation, recently overtaking Solana in daily launches with over 54,000 new tokens on July 27. Source: TheBlock The surge stems from the integration of social platforms Zora and Farcaster into the rebranded Base App, which automatically mints creator coins from social posts. Base’s rapid expansion includes 1.6 million tokens launched and nearly 3 million traders participating since the app relaunch, generating approximately $470 million in trading volume. The network’s institutional adoption accelerated with JPMorgan’s JPMD digital deposit token launch and Shopify’s USDC payment integration across 34 countries. Creator Economy Boom Drives Network Activity to Record Levels Base’s transformation into a comprehensive SocialFi platform through the July rebranding of Coinbase Wallet has fundamentally altered its usage patterns. The integration of Zora’s smart contracts enables automatic ERC-20 token minting from every social post, creating tradable creator coins with instant liquidity. Daily token launches skyrocketed from 6,649 on July 1 to approximately 50,000 by month-end, establishing Base as the leading network for token creation. Source: Dune Analytics The flagship ZORA token achieved a $200 million market cap, up 185% from April’s $70 million valuation. Notable creator coins achieved substantial valuations, including Zeebu at over $485 million market cap, Wormhole at over $355 million, and Yield Guild Games at over $80 million with over $12 million daily volume. The ecosystem’s rapid growth prompted Base creator Jesse Pollak to call for crypto funds to take “$5 million or more” positions in creator coin indexes. who is going to be the first fund to take a scaled (e.g. $5m+) long hold position in an index of onchain creators? seems like a relatively no-brainer opportunity to win as the onchain creator economy grows. — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) August 3, 2025 The Base App combines social networking powered by Farcaster, USDC payments, on-chain identity management, and dApp discovery in a single interface. Users can earn up to 4.1% APY holding USDC while accessing hundreds of mini-apps for gaming, yield farming, and prediction markets. Notably, Base Chain’s recent Flashblocks upgrade reduced effective block times from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making transactions 10 times faster. The network also processes international transactions under $0.01 with 200-millisecond settlement times. Security Challenges Mount Despite Institutional Backing Base faced significant security incidents alongside its growth trajectory, including the $2.5 million Arcadia Finance hack on July 15 . Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Rebalancer contract’s swapData parameters to drain user vaults of USDC, USDS, and other tokens before bridging funds to the Ethereum mainnet. The Arcadia breach marked the platform’s second major security incident following a $455,000 hack in October 2023. Both attacks exploited insufficient input validation and reentrancy protection in smart contract code, with PeckShield previously warning about persistent vulnerabilities. Coinbase launched a $5 million bug bounty program through Cantina , targeting Base network smart contracts and on-chain products. 🤑 @coinbase drops massive $5M bug bounty on Cantina for @base security as @jpmorgan launches $JPMD token and @Shopify integrates USDC payments across 34 countries. #Coinbase #Base https://t.co/R6cdJAI1RQ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 The initiative covers critical components, including Verified Pools, Fault-Proof Audits, and WebAuthn modules, representing one of the largest Web3 security programs. The exchange simultaneously dealt with a data breach affecting nearly 70,000 users through bribed overseas support staff, resulting in a $20 million ransom demand that Coinbase refused to pay. The company terminated over 200 TaskUs employees and established enhanced insider-threat detection systems. Base’s network halt joins a pattern of blockchain outages in 2024, including Sui’s hour-long crash , TON’s six-hour disruption amid DOGS token demand, Avalanche’s two-hour block production failure , and Solana’s repeated five-hour outages . It is evident that this incident isn’t new of its kind, and it shows the infrastructure challenges faced by blockchain networks as they scale to accommodate mainstream adoption.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before Recovery

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 18:21
Gravity
G$0.004766+0.25%
Threshold
T$0.009338-0.50%
SIX
SIX$0.01215+0.24%
SUI
SUI$1.8821-5.08%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.020377+32.18%

Coinbase’s Base network experienced a 19-minute block production halt on August 5, with the latest block remaining at height 33,792,704 before resuming normal operations.

The Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain reported the issue at 6:15 UTC and confirmed resolution by 6:44 UTC according to its official status page, marking the network’s first significant outage.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: Base Status Page

Network Recovers as Token Creation Surge Tests Infrastructure Limits

Base mainnet experienced delays in deposits, withdrawals, block production, and Flashblocks functionality during the disruption.

The network identified and fixed the underlying issue within 30 minutes while continuing to monitor for additional problems, though officials did not disclose the specific cause of the halt.

The outage might have occurred as Base experiences unprecedented growth in token creation, recently overtaking Solana in daily launches with over 54,000 new tokens on July 27.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: TheBlock

The surge stems from the integration of social platforms Zora and Farcaster into the rebranded Base App, which automatically mints creator coins from social posts.

Base’s rapid expansion includes 1.6 million tokens launched and nearly 3 million traders participating since the app relaunch, generating approximately $470 million in trading volume.

The network’s institutional adoption accelerated with JPMorgan’s JPMD digital deposit token launch and Shopify’s USDC payment integration across 34 countries.

Creator Economy Boom Drives Network Activity to Record Levels

Base’s transformation into a comprehensive SocialFi platform through the July rebranding of Coinbase Wallet has fundamentally altered its usage patterns.

The integration of Zora’s smart contracts enables automatic ERC-20 token minting from every social post, creating tradable creator coins with instant liquidity.

Daily token launches skyrocketed from 6,649 on July 1 to approximately 50,000 by month-end, establishing Base as the leading network for token creation.

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before RecoverySource: Dune Analytics

The flagship ZORA token achieved a $200 million market cap, up 185% from April’s $70 million valuation.

Notable creator coins achieved substantial valuations, including Zeebu at over $485 million market cap, Wormhole at over $355 million, and Yield Guild Games at over $80 million with over $12 million daily volume.

The ecosystem’s rapid growth prompted Base creator Jesse Pollak to call for crypto funds to take “$5 million or more” positions in creator coin indexes.

The Base App combines social networking powered by Farcaster, USDC payments, on-chain identity management, and dApp discovery in a single interface.

Users can earn up to 4.1% APY holding USDC while accessing hundreds of mini-apps for gaming, yield farming, and prediction markets.

Notably, Base Chain’s recent Flashblocks upgrade reduced effective block times from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making transactions 10 times faster.

The network also processes international transactions under $0.01 with 200-millisecond settlement times.

Security Challenges Mount Despite Institutional Backing

Base faced significant security incidents alongside its growth trajectory, including the $2.5 million Arcadia Finance hack on July 15.

Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Rebalancer contract’s swapData parameters to drain user vaults of USDC, USDS, and other tokens before bridging funds to the Ethereum mainnet.

The Arcadia breach marked the platform’s second major security incident following a $455,000 hack in October 2023.

Both attacks exploited insufficient input validation and reentrancy protection in smart contract code, with PeckShield previously warning about persistent vulnerabilities.

Coinbase launched a $5 million bug bounty program through Cantina, targeting Base network smart contracts and on-chain products.

The initiative covers critical components, including Verified Pools, Fault-Proof Audits, and WebAuthn modules, representing one of the largest Web3 security programs.

The exchange simultaneously dealt with a data breach affecting nearly 70,000 users through bribed overseas support staff, resulting in a $20 million ransom demand that Coinbase refused to pay.

The company terminated over 200 TaskUs employees and established enhanced insider-threat detection systems.

Base’s network halt joins a pattern of blockchain outages in 2024, including Sui’s hour-long crash, TON’s six-hour disruption amid DOGS token demand, Avalanche’s two-hour block production failure, and Solana’s repeated five-hour outages.

It is evident that this incident isn’t new of its kind, and it shows the infrastructure challenges faced by blockchain networks as they scale to accommodate mainstream adoption.

Market Opportunity
Gravity Logo
Gravity Price(G)
$0.004766
$0.004766$0.004766
-0.20%
USD
Gravity (G) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,826.74
$92,826.74$92,826.74

-0.87%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,264.96
$3,264.96$3,264.96

-0.22%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2908
$2.2908$2.2908

-2.49%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.29
$140.29$140.29

-0.92%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14851
$0.14851$0.14851

-0.99%