Trump: India's tariffs will be significantly increased in the next 24 hours Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 20:40

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump said on Tuesday that he would increase tariffs on Indian imports from the current 25% rate "very significantly" over the next 24 hours due to India's continued purchases of Russian oil. "They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy about it," Trump said in an interview with CNBC, adding that the main issue with India is that its tariffs are too high.

