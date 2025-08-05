Aptos Ecosystem Decibel Launches Development Testnet, Launching CEX-Level On-Chain Trading Platform Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 21:23 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that CoinDesk has announced that Decibel , an on-chain trading protocol supported by Aptos , has launched on the Aptos Devnet and is open for invitation-only testing. The platform integrates spot trading, perpetual contracts, and yield strategies, supports cross-margin accounts, and composable vaults. It aims to achieve 1 million orders per second and a block time of less than 20 milliseconds, providing CEX -level speed while maintaining DeFi transparency. Aptos Labs is involved in development and continuously supports upgrades, while the Decibel Foundation is responsible for governance. The platform is positioned as the on-chain financial execution layer for Aptos .

Market Opportunity OpenLedger Price (OPEN) $0.17814 $0.17814 $0.17814 -0.77% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OpenLedger (OPEN) Live Price Chart Buy OPEN Now