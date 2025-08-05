Benchmark maintains a Buy rating on Semler Scientific with a $101 price target Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 21:27 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to CoinDesk, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer reiterated his Buy rating on Semler Scientific ( SMLR ) with a target price of $101, nearly triple the current price of $35. The company currently holds 5,021 BTC , valued at approximately $586 million, and plans to increase its holdings to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 through operating cash flow, 4.25% convertible bonds, and a small number of ATM issuances .