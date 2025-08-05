Market News: OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic receive US approval to sign civilian AI contracts Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 20:37 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that market news: OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have obtained approval from the United States to sign civilian artificial intelligence contracts.

