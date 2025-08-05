Coinbase: Canadian customers can now use PayPal to buy and sell cryptocurrencies Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 22:04 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that Coinbase: Canadian customers can use PayPal to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Market Opportunity Nowchain Price (NOW) $0,00104 $0,00104 $0,00104 +0,97% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Nowchain (NOW) Live Price Chart Buy NOW Now