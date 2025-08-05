Analyst: Bitcoin is being seen as a portfolio diversification tool Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 22:17 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that eToro analyst Lale Akoner stated that investors are increasingly looking to Bitcoin as a way to diversify their portfolios. The S&P 500 index is skewed towards large-cap tech stocks, particularly Nvidia, and is relatively low in defensive stocks. Long-term US Treasury bonds, once popular as a diversifier, have recently come under pressure. She said this means investors are looking for other assets to protect their portfolios from potential losses. "I think that's why we're seeing more exposure to gold and Bitcoin," she said. Bitcoin remains a high-risk asset, but it can be a good diversifier.

