Brazil to hold hearing on Bitcoin strategic reserve
2025/08/05

PANews reported on August 5 that according to CoinDesk , the Brazilian Federal House of Representatives has scheduled a public hearing on August 20 to discuss whether to establish a national Bitcoin reserve.

